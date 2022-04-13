Save $200 on Sennheiser's sensational HD 820 audiophile headphones

Sennheiser's legendary closed-back HD 820 headphones are now on sale at Crutchfield for $200 off or $1800, down from an original $2000 listing.

The HD 820s earned five-stars in the What Hi-Fi? review, and we noted that "they are the most capable pair of closed-back headphones we've tested." Outside of open-back headphones, the HD 820s offer up some of the best sounding headphones audio we've ever heard.

Crutchfield's $200 off Sennheiser HD 820 headphones sale

HD 820: $2000 $1800 at Crutchfield (save $200)

The HD 820s are a solidly built pair of cans with a sleek, closed-back design that can offer up a robust, textured sound packed with hearty, smooth bass and an open, spacious soundstage. These are best-in-class when it comes to closed-back headphones.

Like most Sennheiser products, the HD 820s have a sleek, modern design, and they're built to last with high-quality materials. The HD 820s look, feel, and sound like a truly premium product. Plus, the HD 820s feel excellent on the ear, with enough space to be comfortable but not enough heft to feel heavy.

You can connect to the HD 820s via an XLR4 connection, a 4.4mm Pentaconn connection, or a standard 6.3mm connection. You'll get three metre long cables for each of these inputs in the box, too. We like pairing these with a DAC like the Chord Hugo 2, but the HD 820s are versatile and can work well with a ton of kit.

Audio quality on the HD 820s is superb. The HD 820s sound smooth and full-bodied with tons of clarity and detail, making it easy to listen for hours. And for a closed-back set of cans, the HD 820s have a wide, spacious soundstage.

The listening experience on the HD 820s is vibrant, dynamic, and exciting, all the while bringing Sennheiser's trademark precision and balance when it comes to audio quality. If you want a closed-back pair of headphones, the HD 820s will not disappoint, especially at $200 off.

