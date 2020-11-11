Tidal HiFi hi-res streaming now just $3 for 3 months

Good news for fans of high-quality music streaming: our favourite music streaming service, Tidal, is currently offering new subscribers 90 days of its hi-res streaming tier for just $3. That's just $1 per month for superb hi-res audio streaming!

A Tidal HiFi subscription typically costs $19.99 per month for unlimited streaming of the service's vast hi-res and CD-quality streaming catalogue, but now those who haven't signed up to the streaming service before can get three months for a one-off payment of $3. That's a saving of almost $60!

This limited-time $3 offer is also available for the Tidal Premium tier (which is typically $9.99 per month and offers the same 60-million track catalogue but in inferior sound quality).

So, if you haven't tried Tidal yet, what are you waiting for?

Tidal streaming deal

Tidal HiFi hi-res streaming 3 months for $3

We love Tidal so much, we gave the streaming subscription our 2020 What Hi-Fi? Product of the Year Award – and that was at its original monthly price. Now just $3 for three months, it's a no-brainer for the streaming-savvy audiophile. View Deal

Take advantage of the saving on offer for the HiFi tier and you should really hear the difference. In addition to Tidal's intuitive interface and expansive catalogue, you get access to 'Tidal Masters' – Tidal's expansive collection of hi-res tracks (typically 24-bit/96kHz).

In our Tidal review, we noted, "Whether you’re listening to 320kbps, CD-quality or hi-res streams, Tidal sounds great compared to its rivals. There’s no doubt we’d wholeheartedly recommend signing up for Tidal HiFi if you can."

For its current price, you definitely can – and quite frankly, you should. Just remember to cancel your subscription on or before the 90-day period is up if you don't want to continue paying for the service at the regular monthly price.

