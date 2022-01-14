Samsung's first standard OLED TVs could go on sale in June 2022

It looks like Samsung is finally ready to release an OLED TV. It's believed the company has agreed to buy two million OLED panels from LG Display, meaning Samsung's first-ever standard OLED TV could arrive as early as June.

Korean news outlet The Elec reports that Samsung has cut a deal with LG Display to buy OLED panels at roughly the same price that LG Electronics pays. Big news.

Samsung didn't officially confirm an OLED TV at CES 2022 because negotiations were still ongoing. It was also busy trying – and failing – to keep its first QD-OLED TV under wraps.

The hotly-anticipated hybrid panel, which is believed to combine the contrast levels of OLED with the brightness and vibrancy of QLED technology, was thoroughly leaked and won a CES Innovations Awards. It's not expected to go on sale until July – a month after the firm's rumoured traditional OLED TV is tipped to hit stores.

"[Samsung] is aiming to ship 1.5 million OLED TVs this year, in addition to around 500,000 QD-OLED TVs," claims today's report (via hdtvtest). "So altogether, Samsung is shooting for two million OLED TV sales this year".

The Samsung OLED TV rumours first surfaced back in April 2021. If The Elec is on the right track, it seems that LG has 'won' the OLED vs QLED war and will now pocket a large chunk of Samsung cash.

Unsurprisingly, LG appears rather pleased with the deal:

"I have been doing OLED alone for 10 years, and now I have a partner," said LG Display vice president Oh Chang-ho. "It will be an opportunity for the OLED market to grow and grow further."

