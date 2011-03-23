With its 500GB hard drive, it offers up to 250 hours of standard-definition, or 120 hours of high-definition, recording. The built-in twin Freesat HD tuner allows recording of one channel while watching another.

The '+' functionality means you can pause and rewind live TV broadcasts.

In addition, the SMT-S7800 is wi-fi enabled, so viewers can access Freesat's on-demand services such as YouTube and BBC iPlayer. Support for ITV Player will follow shortly, Samsung says.

There's a USB port on the front, one HDMI input, an optical digital output and ethernet connection.

A smart EPG (electronic programme guide) gives channel listings, series link, a recorded programmes lists and remaining disk space available.

