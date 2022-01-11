Samsung Galaxy S22 launch 'confirmed' for 8th February

The Samsung Galaxy S22 will launch on 8th February. A Samsung spokesperson has confirmed the date to Korean site Digital Daily – when we followed up with Samsung UK, a spokesperson told us: "Samsung do not comment on rumour and speculation." So we'll have to wait for official confirmation.

It seems Samsung Korea is on a different page. Its spokesperson told Digital Daily: "We have confirmed the event to be held on February 8, and we are discussing the timing of sending out invitations to the end of January."

The S22 is said to be available to pre-order on the next day, 9th February, and to go on general sale in shops and online on 24th February.

We're expecting to see three models of S22: the standard Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra. The Plus will be bigger and more powerful than the S22, while the Ultra is said to resemble the discontinued Galaxy Note phone, complete with squared-off corners and a slot for the stylus.

The Ultra will also boast a Super Clear Lens, which is said to reduce glare and reflections while also providing more image detail.

While the S21 was actually cheaper than the S20, the S22 is thought to be a little pricier than its predecessor. We can thank the global chip shortage for that.

With all the leaks in recent months, it seems there's not much we don't know about the S22. Let's see if Samsung has any surprises on the 8th.

