Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note10 Lite deliver flagship on a budget

Samsung has introduced two new Galaxy smartphones ahead of a full launch at CES 2020 next week. The Galaxy S10 Lite and Note10 Lite deliver some of the premium features of the flagship Galaxy S10 and Note10 but at, presumably, a more affordable price. We say presumably because Samsung has yet to confirm the prices of the new phones.

The Galaxy S10 Lite (pictured, top) and Note10 Lite (pictured, below) have three of what Samsung sees as the key features on its latest Galaxy phone. First is the 'uninterrupted display', the edge-to-edge Infinity-O display. Second is the larger and long-lasting battery, third is Samsung's ecosystem of apps and services, including the Bixby voice assistant, Samsung Pay and Samsung Health. If you think that list peters out a little, you're not alone.

Samsung's new Galaxy Note10 Lite (Image credit: Samsung)

Interestingly, both the S10 Lite and the Note10 Lite have larger screens than most of their superiors: a 6.7-inch, 2400x1080 resolution (394ppi), Super AMOLED. The Galaxy S10 was a 6.1-inch display, the S10+ was a 6.4-inch, and the Note10 was 6.3 inches. Only the Note10+ is bigger, at 6.8 inches. Crucially, the Samsung Galaxy Lite phones have noticeably lower resolutions.

Both the new Lite phones have rear triple cameras, plus a front-facing lens. The S10 Lite has macro, wide-angle and ultra-wide lenses, while the Note10 Lite goes for telephoto, ultra-wide and wide-angle.

You'll find 4500 mAh batteries on both new phones, which means they compare favourably with the existing S10 models. And there's 6/8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. Of course the Note10 Lite also differentiates itself with the Samsung S Pen stylus.

Further details, and those all important prices, are thin on the ground but we'll be sure to take a look and find out more when CES rolls around next week.