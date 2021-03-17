Samsung Galaxy A52 5G phone boasts a 120Hz display

Samsung Galaxy S21 out of your budget? The newly launched Samsung Galaxy A52 5G promises flagship features – including a 120Hz display – at a very reasonable price.

Launched today at the Korean company's latest Unpacked event, the A52 5G aims to "make innovation available to all" with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display, quad rear camera set-up (64MP, 12MP, 5MP and 5MP) and 128GB of storage.

The main draw? As far as we're concerned, that's the 120Hz display, which should deliver smoother scrolling and video playback. For the initiated, the technology is typically reserved for top-tier devices such as Samsung's S21 series and Google's Pixel 5.

Of course, Samsung has made the odd compromise to make champagne on a beer budget. While the Galaxy A52 has a larger screen than the standard S21 (6.5in vs 6.3in), it misses out on support for HDR10+ and wireless charging. It's also rated IP67 for water and dust resistance, rather than IP68.

Not that the A52 5G seems to be lacking in features for the money. You get an in-screen fingerprint reader, 3.5mm headphone jack and sizeable 4500mAh battery (Samsung claims it holds enough juice for two days' use).

(Image credit: Samsung)

Now, the all-important pricing. The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G costs just £399 (around $550, AU$725) – pretty cheap when you consider that the Galaxy S21 starts at £769 ($799, AU$1249).

Better still, UK customers who order the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G on a Vodafone contract before the 27th April can claim a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds+ worth around £139.

Today's Unpacked event also saw the launch of a non-5G version of the Galaxy A52 handset, as well as the A72, which gets you a 6.6-inch, 90Hz Super AMOLED display for £419 (around $580, AU$760).

We've not reviewed the A52 but, on paper, it could be a decent option for those seeking an affordable 5G phone. Heres' a list of the best smartphones you can buy, if you fancy doing a bit of virtual window-shopping.

MORE:

Read the full Samsung Galaxy S21 review

These are the best Android phones going

And these are the best smartphones for music and movies