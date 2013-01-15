Ruark Audio has come up with a neat solution for customers who own one of its existing docks with the old Apple 30-pin connector, but who now have a new iPhone/iPod/iPad with the smaller Lightning connector.

Called the Lightning Adapter Support (LAS), the device allows Ruark's R2i and R4i docks to work with new-generation iDevices. It combines the old 30-pin connector inside its casing with a polished stainless steel support bar to reduce strain on the connector.

The Apple Lightning to 30-pin adapter then slots in the top of the LAS, with the iDevice connecting on top.

Customers will be able to buy the Ruark adapter for £7.99 from Ruark Audio dealers from february. The Apple Lightning adapter costs £25.

