Roku Streambars down to their lowest ever prices

Need a soundbar and a Roku streamer? Look no further than Roku's Streambar, which is right now on sale at Amazon for $100 for the 14-inch (opens in new tab) model and $150 for the 32-inch (opens in new tab) model. These are the lowest prices we've ever seen for a Roku Streambar, so if you've been waiting for a sale, now's the time.

We at What Hi-Fi? really liked the Roku Streambar, giving it four-stars in our review, praising its direct, well-projected sound; excellent feature list; and impressive ability to go loud. At these prices, the Streambar is an excellent value for anybody who wants to upgrade their TV.

(opens in new tab) Roku Streambar 14-inch: $130 $100 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Roku's Streambar is Roku's take on a soundbar with a built-in Roku streamer, and it's a great all-in-one device, offering up solid sound, an excellent feature list, and impressive volume. For just $100, the 14-inch Streambar is a great deal.

The Roku Streambar is a soundbar with a Roku streamer built into it and not the other way around, so you can expect a bold, dynamic sound capable of getting quite loud and handling whatever content you throw at it, but it's also a fully-featured Roku streamer that offers access to all your favorite apps.

Whether you're looking for voice assistant support, 4K output, HDMI 2.0, Bluetooth 5.0, or anything else, the Roku Streambar has you covered with an impressive feature list on top of its solid audio quality. Plus, Roku's got one of the more intuitive streamer interfaces, making it easy to use.

While the Streambar might not offer up the very best picture money can buy, its got a great level of detail. and 4K content looks great. You won't be making audio or video compromises with a Roku Streambar, even if you aren't breaking the bank by buying one, especially with this deal.

If you're looking for a way to upgrade your TV's sound and you're looking for a streamer but you don't want to spend tons of cash, then look no further than the Roku Streambar. This all-in-one audio device has a ton of features for cheap, and now with this deal, it's at the lowest price we've ever seen.

