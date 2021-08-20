Roku deal: save 27% on the Roku Express 4K streaming stick

There's no need to pay full price for a media streamer when there are excellent Roku deals to be had on Amazon. The online retailer has just reduced the Roku Express 4K streaming stick down to $29 saving you a tidy 27% off the regular price.

The Roku Express serves up a smorgasbord of streaming services including Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV, Disney+, Spotify and more – almost everything you can think of and thousands of niche services that you had no idea existed. Roku also happens to make for an excellent OS. So, whether you need to smarten up your TV or just fill a few app gaps, it's one of the best media streamers for the job.

Normally, this 4K resolution model comes in at $40, so this $11 saving makes for an excellent Roku deal, provided stocks last.

Of course, you'll need to subscribe to any service you want to watch; Roku – much like Amazon Fire and Apple TV – is simply a gateway to these streaming services. But the choice is impressive and it's worth noting that Roku now provides access to over 10,000 films and TV episodes on The Roku Channel for free. The Roku Express 4K goes one step further and opens up access to 4K HDR programming such as Apple’s unparalleled library of 4K HDR films allowing you to enjoy the very best content with excellent picture quality.

Roku Express 4K Deal

Roku Express 4K HDR streaming stick $39.99 Roku Express 4K HDR streaming stick $39.99 $30 at Amazon

It's affordable, easy to use and supports HD, 4K and HDR. If you want to make the most of a 4K HDR TV, this nifty streamer acts as a great gateway to high-quality content. View Deal

If you fancy giving your TV's sound an audio boost as well as gaining fantastic access to apps, then Amazon has also just cut the price of the Roku Streambar, its all-in-one soundbar with 4K streaming smarts, from $130 to $99.

In our review, we said it delivered "direct, well-projected sound" and had a "great feature list". It's great value for money and definitely gets our seal of approval at this new low price.

Roku Streambar Deal

Roku Streambar streaming soundbar $130 Roku Streambar streaming soundbar $130 $99 at Amazon

Staying true to form, Roku's new product is a one-box solution that's designed to be plugged into your TV's HDMI port with minimal fuss. At just $99, it's a great way to level up your TV's sound. View Deal

The Roku Streambar is billed as "a two-in-one entertainment upgrade that adds 4K HDR streaming and cinematic sound to any TV". Essentially, it's a streaming stick and soundbar combined, and at 35cm long and 6cm high it's small enough to fit under most TVs.

Under the sleek hood, there's a 1.9-in full-range quad driver setup, with two speakers angled forward and two angled outward for a more immersive sound experience.

You simply plug it into your TV's HDMI port. It comes with a voice remote and Bluetooth, so you can also stream music from your phone to it.

MORE:

Apple TV vs Roku: which is the best TV streaming device?

Best Roku TVs and Roku sticks deals: should you buy one?

Amazon Fire TV vs Roku: which is better?