Wandering through the the Munich High End Show, we stumbled upon Roksan's brand-new K3 range of hi-fi separates.

The new range features a fresh, brushed aluminium look, quite different to the company's current K2 offerings. K3 will be available in three new finishes: charcoal, anthracite and opium.

For now, the line-up consists of a DAC (pictured above), CD player and stereo amp, although we hear that other additions, including a streamer, could be in the pipeline.

Information was a little thin on the ground but we managed to find out the K3 DAC supports up to 24-bit/192kHz sampling rates and features a full suite of digital inputs, while the K3 integrated amplifier (pictured above) features a power output of 140W and comes with Bluetooth built-in.

Pricing should be around £1400 per component and they should go on sale in July.

by Andy Madden

