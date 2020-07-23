Quick! Bose 700 noise-cancelling headphones drop to lowest price

If you're looking for a new pair of wireless noise-cancelling cans, then here's a great deal on a very decent pair of Bose headphones.

In both the UK and the US, the the excellent Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 (the very latest Bose noise-cancellers) have dropped to new low prices: £259 at Peter Tyson and $299 on Amazon.

Bose 700 wireless headphones £349.95 £259 at Peter Tyson

Having been £299 in recent weeks, the Bose 700 headphones in the Soapstone finish are now available at their lowest price yet courtesy of this excellent Peter Tyson deal. View Deal

Bose 700 wireless headphones $399 $299 at Amazon

It isn't often that we see deals on the Bose 700 headphones, so picking up the Arctic White cans for $100 less is a steal. If you're after the Triple Black color, you'll be looking at a $349 price tag.

View Deal

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 earned a positive review thanks to their superb noise-cancelling skills, combined with upfront sound quality and comfortable yet stylish design.

They're also incredibly intuitive to use: touch controls let you take the helm with regards to music playback, battery check and a few other nifty features, while summoning a voice assistant is done via the push button on the right ear cup.

There are an incredible 11 levels of noise cancellation to choose from (numbered 0-10), giving you unparalleled control over how much sound you block out. Going for a run? Choose one of the lower levels so you can still hear traffic. Bedding down for a nap? Crank it up to 10 and gently drift off to the land of nod.

About the only downside we could find was the price compared to their better-value (and better-sounding) Sony WH-1000XM3 rivals, so this deal is very welcome indeed.

