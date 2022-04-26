QD-OLED displays are expected in 49-inch and 77-inch sizes next year

Samsung Display is forging ahead with plans to begin production of 49-inch and 77-inch QD-OLED panels in 2023, according to market research firm DSCC reported by Korean news site Chosun Biz.

In the report, via flatpanelshd, DSCC said: "Samsung Display plans to add 49-inch and 77-inch products next year to strengthen its QD-OLED portfolio"

The next-gen display is currently only available in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes found on the forthcoming Samsung S95B and Sony A95K TV models. By extending its QD-OLED offering to a fully-fledged, multi-size range, Samsung is likely hoping to appeal to more manufacturers and muzzle in on LG Display's OLED panel market share.

Developed by Samsung, QD-OLED (that the company is commercially referring to as simply OLED) is the company's latest TV flat panel that offers a hybrid between its own Quantum Dot displays and the OLED tech used by its rival LG.

After a sizable build-up and manufacturing delays, Samsung's first QD-OLED 4K TV – the S95B – is now available for pre-order in the UK and is already shipping in the USA, priced at £2399/$2200 (55-inch) and £3299/$3000 (65-inch).

Meanwhile, Sony recently confirmed the official European pricing of the A95K. At €3,050 (around £2550 / $3300 / AU$4500) for the 55-inch XR-55A95K, and €4,050 (around $3400 / $4400 / AU$5900) for the 65-inch XR-65A95K.

Whatever production problems Samsung has been experiencing with QD-OLED, it now appears to have overcome, news of its plans to add new screen sizes comes just a week after reports it had started developing a super-thin, rollable QD-OLED that could rival LG's pricey rollable OLED.

