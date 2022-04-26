QD-OLED displays are expected in 49-inch and 77-inch sizes next year

Samsung Display is expanding its next-gen flatscreen range

Samsung S95B
Samsung Display is forging ahead with plans to begin production of 49-inch and 77-inch QD-OLED panels in 2023, according to market research firm DSCC reported by Korean news site Chosun Biz.

In the report, via flatpanelshd, DSCC said: "Samsung Display plans to add 49-inch and 77-inch products next year to strengthen its QD-OLED portfolio" 

The next-gen display is currently only available in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes found on the forthcoming Samsung S95B and Sony A95K TV models. By extending its QD-OLED offering to a fully-fledged, multi-size range, Samsung is likely hoping to appeal to more manufacturers and muzzle in on LG Display's OLED panel market share.

Developed by Samsung, QD-OLED (that the company is commercially referring to as simply OLED) is the company's latest TV flat panel that offers a hybrid between its own Quantum Dot displays and the OLED tech used by its rival LG.

After a sizable build-up and manufacturing delays, Samsung's first QD-OLED 4K TV – the S95B – is now available for pre-order in the UK and is already shipping in the USA, priced at £2399/$2200 (55-inch) and £3299/$3000 (65-inch). 

Meanwhile, Sony recently confirmed the official European pricing of the A95K. At €3,050 (around £2550 / $3300 / AU$4500) for the 55-inch XR-55A95K, and €4,050 (around $3400 / $4400 / AU$5900) for the 65-inch XR-65A95K.

Whatever production problems Samsung has been experiencing with QD-OLED, it now appears to have overcome, news of its plans to add new screen sizes comes just a week after reports it had started developing a super-thin, rollable QD-OLED that could rival LG's pricey rollable OLED.

Mary Stone

Mary is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi? and has over a decade of experience working as a sound engineer mixing live events, music and theatre. Her mixing credits include productions at The National Theatre and in the West End, as well as original musicals composed by Mark Knopfler, Tori Amos, Guy Chambers, Howard Goodall and Dan Gillespie Sells. 