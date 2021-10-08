Q Acoustics expands its range of Concept loudspeakers

Q Acoustics has announced the newest models of its Concept stereo and home cinema loudspeaker range — the Concept 30 standmount, Concept 50 floorstander, and Concept 90 centre channel.

According to the release, the new range has adopted acoustic technology and design cues from the Q Acoustics Concept 300 and 500 flagships, along with a few new innovations that aim to deliver a “truly high-end audio performance without the high-end price tag.”

The company believes it will deliver on that claim by focusing on designing the quietest cabinet possible — one that is unaffected by internal and external vibrations. One of these innovations is the Gelcore cabinet construction which reduces higher-frequency cabinet noise. It consists of a non-setting gel sandwiched between two layers that works to dissipate high-frequency vibrations.

There is also Point-2-Point internal bracing to stiffen the cabinet to lower vibrations (a feature excluded from the Concept 90), along with Helmholtz Pressure Equalisers to reduce internal pressure and standing waves (found only in the Concept 50 and 500). In addition, there is also an isolation suspension base to remove pesky internal and external vibrations.

On the sound front, the driver assembly is mounted to the front aluminium baffle by pretensioned studs to provide an acoustic seal, with a ground-up mid/bass and tweeter design for more power handling. The high-frequency driver is completely hermetically sealed and mechanically isolated (i.e. floating) from the front baffle, which should help prevent interference from the mid/bass driver. Lastly, the crossover design is mounted on an isolation base to minimise any mic pick up, while also isolating it from electromagnetic fields radiated by the drive units.

(Image credit: Q Acoustics)

The aesthetics match that of the high-gloss finish of the high-end 300 and 500 models. That means a return of the same signature aluminium front baffle plate, with three lacquer options (black, silver or white) available across the range.

The company’s Concept 50 5.1 speaker package is designed to offer a complete home cinema sound experience, with a set-up consisting of a pair of Concept 50 floorstanders at the front, a pair of Concept 30 standmounts positioned at the rear, and a Concept 90 centre channel focusing on dialogue. Q Acoustics’ most powerful subwoofer, the Q B12, handles the low end. The Concept series is also designed to work in any 2.1 or 5.1 configuration if users choose to add the Concept 90 centre channel and Q B12 subwoofer to any of the range’s floorstanding or standmount models (the 30, 50, 300 or 500).

Pricing and availability

All of the newly announced products and accessories will be available from qacoustics.co.uk, qacoustics.com, and local independent deals from the end of October, for the prices below:

Concept 30: £899 / €1,199 / $1,299

Concept 50: £1,999 / €2,599 / $2,999

Concept 90: £649 / €849 / $999

Concept 50 5.1 (2x Concept 50, 2x Concept 30 1x Concept 90, 1x QB12): £4,225 / €5,495 / $6,295

Q FS75 speaker stand for the Concept 30: £375 / $499 / €449

WB75 wall bracket (single) arrives in a white or black finish: £59.95 / €79 / $89

