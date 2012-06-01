The Pure Contour 200i Air, the British company's first AirPlay-enabled speaker dock, has hit the shops, priced at £200.

First seen at CES2012 in January, the system has a physical dock for iPods, iPhones and iPads as well as its wireless AirPlay streaming capability, which will work with iOS devices and computers running iTunes.

Multiroom audio can be achieved using a Contour 200i Air in each room where music is required, with iTunes streaming to them all simultaneously.

In addition the unit can be used with the company's free Pure Lounge app running on iPod Touch, iPhone or iPad: this gives access to free streaming content, as well as the paid-for Pure Music subscription service.

Network connection to the Contour 200i Air is via either Ethernet or Wi-Fi, the latter simplified by Pure's Wi-Fi login sharing: simply dock an iOS device already connected to the home Wi-Fi network, press a button on the back of the unit, and the Pure can then share the Wi-Fi settings.

The Contour 200i Air has 36W of amplification with DSP correction driving custom-designed 9cm drive units, and comes complete with a credit card sized remote control.

