Pure has today launched an Android version of its Pure Lounge app.

The Pure Lounge app delivers live and on-demand radio plus access to the new Pure Music streaming music service.

Available now for free from the Android Market, the app boasts over 18,000 radio stations plus podcasts, listen again programming and the company's ambient Pure Sounds.

You will also be able to access Pure Music, the company's new streaming music service, which is set to launch later this month. Offering a Spotify-style service from a web-based platform, it also works across the company's internet radios.

The company announced it would be giving away 10,000 free downloads to launch the Pure Music service, which is expected to go live any day.

The Pure Lounge app is available now on the Android Market.

