Both the Highway 400 and 600 support Bluetooth wireless streaming, Spotify Connect and DAB radio, but the 600 has the added benefit of a hands-free phone system.

MORE: Pure Highway 300Di review

Siri and OK Google personal assistant commands on iOS and Android phones can be accessed through the supplied adapters. The normal range of voice commands can be used, including asking for the weather, latest news or making a phone call.

The adapters have a built-in music discovery feature as well, so when you hear a song you like on either radio or Spotify, you can press and hold the ‘Go’ button to add it to a custom playlist.

The adapters can attach anywhere on your dashboard, the antenna to the windscreen and the power cable tucks away behind the interior trim.

The Pure Highway 400 and 600 are available from April 2016 for £130 and £150 respectively.

MORE: Best DAB radios 2016