The last Government had announced its intention to make the switchover to digital radio by 2015, but it remains to seen if the new coalition Government under David Cameron will stick to that timetable.

Pure's "Digital Radio Explained" booklet will include answers to a number of frequently asked questions, and will be available as a separate download from the Pure website, or from UK retailers from June 2010.

It tackles questions such as "Isn't the sound quality of digital radio worse than FM?' and "Aren't digital radios power hungry and therefore bad for the environment?".

Colin Crawford, Pure's marketing director, says: "There have been many confusing messages around the digital radio switchover, and we believe it is our duty to help relay clear and honest answers to consumers and dispel any myths around the switchover."

