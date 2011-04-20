The newest addition to PSB 's CustomSound Series is this all-weather CS1000 speaker.

It's designed for outdoor use on patios and decks, with a durable UV-resistant polypropylene cabinet, aluminium grille and rustproof speaker terminals with a rubber cover.

A flexible mounting bracket allows the speaker to be installed in tricky places.

The speaker is a two-way design with a 25mm titanium dome tweeter and 16.5cm woofer with a clay/ceramic injection-filled polypropylene cone.

There's extensive internal ribbing for extra stiffness, a front-facing port with rubber bung to fine-tune the bass and a special wire management system.

PSB says the CS1000 is available now for £299/pair in black or white paintable finishes. PSB speakers are distributed in the UK by Armour Home.

