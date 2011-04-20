Trending

PSB CS1000 speaker is designed for the great outdoors

Durable polypropylene cabinet makes the PSB CS1000 suitable for outdoor use on decks and patios

The newest addition to PSB's CustomSound Series is this all-weather CS1000 speaker.

It's designed for outdoor use on patios and decks, with a durable UV-resistant polypropylene cabinet, aluminium grille and rustproof speaker terminals with a rubber cover.

A flexible mounting bracket allows the speaker to be installed in tricky places.

The speaker is a two-way design with a 25mm titanium dome tweeter and 16.5cm woofer with a clay/ceramic injection-filled polypropylene cone.

There's extensive internal ribbing for extra stiffness, a front-facing port with rubber bung to fine-tune the bass and a special wire management system.

PSB says the CS1000 is available now for £299/pair in black or white paintable finishes. PSB speakers are distributed in the UK by Armour Home.

