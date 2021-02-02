PS5 firmware update should fix 4K 120Hz HDR issue

A firmware update is on the way for the PS5 next month, and it should fix the 4K@120Hz HDR issue that's been plaguing some Samsung TVs.

The bug has meant gamers haven't been able to play in 4K@120Hz and HDR at the same time, and have instead had to choose between 4K@120Hz smoothness and HDR punch and vibrancy.

According to Samsung, the issue is on Sony's side, and it looks as though a fix is on the way. Samsung's community moderator 'DavidB' wrote on the Samsung Community site (via Google Translate):

"We have just received information from our technicians about PS5 with 4K 120 Hertz. Currently not working (as you all know) 4K + 120 Hertz + HDR.

"As a workaround, you can either reduce it to 60 Hertz or switch off HDR, then it works.

"Now the good news:

"The error was localized and Sony will probably release an update in March to make 4K 120 Hz HDR possible. Please keep the Playstation up to date with the latest software. The TV does not need a software update (but we recommend that you always keep the software up-to-date for reasons of stability and security). The TV doesn't have to be repaired either, so you don't need to contact support.

"Thank you for your patience and I hope you continue to enjoy gaming."

This isn't set in stone. The post just says that Sony will "probably" release the firmware update next month, but there are no concrete details. And Sony itself is yet to commit (we've asked for comment).

Still, fingers crossed the firmware update arrives as stated. Then those lucky enough to have found a PS5 can game in the best possibly quality.

The PS5 was released in November last year, but has been plagued by stock shortages. But new stock is arriving all the time – here's where to find yourself a console.

