Good news for those who missed our advice and bought an LG G5 as soon as it hit shops: a fix is on the way for the major issue we uncovered in our review.

For those who did miss it, the issue specifically concerns streamed Dolby Vision content, which looks horribly rough, patchy and 'posterised' in low-light areas.

It renders some scenes almost unwatchable (the opening of Alien: Romulus, for example), but is visible and distracting in a lot of content.

To its credit, as soon as we brought the issue to its attention, LG started investigating and working on a fix.

That fix will be coming with the next software update, which should be publicly available "later this month", LG tells us.

We have already been provided with an early version of this update (which takes the TV software to 33.10.75) and, having done some initial testing, it does indeed seem to fix the problem.

The scenes we identified as particularly problematic (from Alien: Romulus, Interstellar and No Time to Die) are all now free of the unpleasant blotchiness we uncovered when doing our LG G5 review.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Seeing as this was the one flaw holding the otherwise excellent LG G5 back from a five-star rating, you might be wondering why we haven't changed the score now that it appears to have been fixed.

The answer is two-fold. First, we need more time to fully retest the TV so that we can be sure the update hasn't introduced issues elsewhere.

Second, we want to wait until the software fix is available to the public, in case the final code differs from the early version we have been provided with.

It is also worth noting that we have now encountered a fresh issue that involves grey horizontal bands appearing across content from the built-in Apple TV app.

This appears to be related to a separate update automatically applied specifically to that app today, so we're less concerned about it than the previous problem.

And, otherwise, this looks like good news for LG G5 owners and prospective owners. We look forward to fully testing the new software once it's available and updating our review.

Perhaps the LG G5 might then make its mark on our best TV and best OLED TV pages...

MORE:

The LG C5 doesn't suffer with the same issue as the G5

Here's LG's 2025 TV lineup in full