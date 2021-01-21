PS5 UK restock: Currys and Game sell out, Amazon and Argos stock drop imminent?

Still wondering where to buy a PS5? The good news is a major PS5 restock is underway in the UK. Currys PC World are sold out but Game dropped yet more stock today and we're hearing that a number of UK retailers, including BT, EE, and Argos are tipped to release more stock any moment now.

Over 162,000 eager gamers joined the virtual queue to buy a PS5 at Currys yesterday. The inventory was snapped up in under 40 minutes, and the Currys website now reads, "The new PS5 has now sold out!".

On a brighter note, we're hearing that Smyths Toys could drop PS5 stock today (21st January). Twitter account PS5 Stock UK also tips BT and EE for PS5 stock drops today, though you'll need to be a BT or EE customer to buy.

Game dropped PS5 and PS5 Digital consoles on Tuesday at 10am and 4pm, and then again this afternoon. Amazon US sold out earlier today, prompting rumours that Amazon UK and Amazon Europe could be preparing to release PS5 stock this week.

Missed out on today's PS5 deals? It seems the PS5 stock surge could continue next month, with Amazon and John Lewis tipped to drop as soon as 1st February. Read on for the details...

Today's best Sony PlayStation 5 deals Sony Playstation 5 Console |... eBay £789.99 View IN HAND Sony Ps5 Playstation... eBay £799.99 View Sony PlayStation 5(PS5)... eBay £799.99 View Sony PlayStation 5 825GB... eBay £999.99 View Show More Deals

Amazon is now said to be a dead cert for a big drop any moment now. When asked when the PS5 could be back in stock at Amazon UK, a customer service rep is said to have told PS5 Stock UK: "we are expecting this in stock by Feb 1st week".

John Lewis dropped a wave of PS5 stock yesterday. It's now sold out but is rumoured to have told some eager PS5 fans to expect more stock on 2nd February.

Last week, Argos updated its PS5 order page with new graphics and a new PS5 insurance policy, triggering rumours that a "huge" Argos PS5 stock drop could be imminent. We'll update you if we hear anything further on that front.

Lucky enough to live in the States? GameStop has confirmed that it will be dropping PS5 stock drop – most likely PS5 bundles – today, though it hasn't announced when.

Still struggling to find PS5 stock? It's still hard to come by, but it seems like that Sony is ramping up supply. The list below shows major UK and US retailers that have stocked or will be stocking more PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition consoles.

MORE:

The lowdown on PS5 stock and where to buy

Which should you buy? PS5 vs PS5 Digital Edition

Save on PS5 bundles with today's best PS5 deals