Promoted: Philips Fidelio M2L headphones add integrated DAC and Lightning connection

By News 

The Philips Fidelio M2Ls bypass the traditional headphone jack to help you make the most of high-res audio on your iPhone.

The M2L on-ear headphones are some of the first to connect directly to the Apple Lightning port on iOS devices.

They connect to Apple devices via the digital Lightning port, taking audio from that output rather than the traditional headphone jack, and feature a high-quality 24-bit DAC and amplification within the headphones themselves, bypassing the iPhone's internal DAC.

The digital-to-analogue converter is combined with other audiophile-grade components, plus 40mm neodymium drivers to produce a pair of very well-specced headphones that can be used when out and about.

An acoustic, closed-back design aims to provide "excellent noise isolation" while delivering "a controlled and dynamic bass".