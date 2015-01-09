The M2L on-ear headphones are some of the first to connect directly to the Apple Lightning port on iOS devices.

They connect to Apple devices via the digital Lightning port, taking audio from that output rather than the traditional headphone jack, and feature a high-quality 24-bit DAC and amplification within the headphones themselves, bypassing the iPhone's internal DAC.

The digital-to-analogue converter is combined with other audiophile-grade components, plus 40mm neodymium drivers to produce a pair of very well-specced headphones that can be used when out and about.

An acoustic, closed-back design aims to provide "excellent noise isolation" while delivering "a controlled and dynamic bass".