It’s fair to say Dynaudio’s range of Xeo speakers is pretty special. They’re wireless, they’ve got integrated digital amplifiers for the purest sound, and they’re designed to fill even large rooms with powerful, balanced, top-quality audio.

They don’t just sound good either: a combination of next-gen manufacturing processes and top-end materials produce speakers that look and feel top-notch. The emphasis is on making everything in your music library sound incredible, whether it’s from an analogue source or from a high-res audio streaming service.

Dynaudio doesn’t just want you to take its word for it, though: when it comes to top-end speakers, you’d be mad to buy anything without hearing it first. That’s why, on the 15th October, some of Dynaudio’s leading music experts will be arriving at a luxurious, top-secret central London penthouse to set up the ultimate high-end audio house.

From its huge floorstanders to its more discrete bookshelf offerings, a small number of What Hi-Fi? readers will get the chance to cut through the marketing bumpf and listen for themselves.

Here’s the kicker – that small number of What Hi-Fi? readers could include you. We want real people, which means we’re opening our house’s doors to just ten readers, who will get to turn up on the night. Posh nibbles and drinks in hand, you’ll hear from Dynaudio’s top people about high-res audio, wireless streaming, and how to build a music system with no weak links.

To get on one of the most exclusive guestlists in town, all you have to do is answer a simple question which will result in five lucky What Hi-Fi? readers getting tickets to the event. We want you to tell us in which country was Dynaudio founded. Email your answer and name to Paula.Croggon@haymarket.com using “What Hi-Fi? Dynaudio event” in the subject line.

To find out more about Dynaudio and its awesome Xeo range, click here

Competition terms and conditions

1. Send required details to paula.croggon@haymarket.com. 2. Entries close 8th October 2015 at 11.45pm. 3. Prize is: 5 winners will each win one ticket to Dynaudio reader event on 15th October 2015. 4. Open to UK residents aged 18 or over. 5. No cash alternative. Prizes are non-transferable. 6. Only one entry per person. 7. All winners attending Dynaudio Reader Event on 15th October 2015 (the Event) will be filmed, photographed and possibly interviewed for promotional purposes (the Contribution). By entering this competition to attend the Event, you agree to the Contribution, including your likeness, name and voice being used without limitation in all media worldwide for any promotional material produced by Haymarket Media Group and Dynaudio. 8. The Contribution may not be used but Haymarket Media Group and Dynaudio reserve the right to fairly cut and edit the Contribution for use in any publicity. 9. Copyright of any Contributions remains the property of Haymarket Media Group and Dynaudio. 10. For full terms and conditions click here. The Promoter: Haymarket Media Group, Teddington Studios, Broom Road, Teddington, Middlesex, TW11 9BE, UK

