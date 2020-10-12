Prime Day OLED TV deal: save up to $1000 on Sony 4K OLED TVs

If you're in the market for a new TV in 2020, then you've no doubt considered an OLED TV, but maybe been put off by the price tag. That's where the Prime Day TV deals can help - and the savings on the Sony A9G OLED TVs are a fine example.

Whether you're looking at a 55-inch, 65-inch or 77-inch TV, Amazon has heavily discounted the Sony A9G models (the XBR-55A9G, XBR-65A9G and XBR-77A9G).

Part of the Master Series, these Bravia OLED 4K UHD TVs are about as good as it gets, and can come sporting all the latest bells and whistles. There's even the option to bundle the TVs with a Dolby Atmos soundbar for even more of a saving. First, here are the TV deals.

Sony XBR-55A9G 4K OLED TV $2499 $1898 at Amazon

This 2019 Sony Master Series TV is a superb TV, particularly in terms of sound quality. A saving of over $600 on the current model certainly helps sweeten the deal in the Prime Day TV sales.

Sony XBR-65A9G 4K OLED TV $3499 $2498 at Amazon

If you want the 65-inch A9 model then there's still a saving to be had with $1000 off the list price at Amazon on this model. The set includes Android TV, Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay 2 and the top-tier Sony picture processing.

Sony XBR-77A9G 4K OLED $6999 $3498 at Amazon

How about the 77-inch? Over $3000 off one of the best-sounding TVs we've ever tested is a pretty sweet deal, especially when you consider that the A9 combines those impressive sonics with superb picture technology.

These Sony TVs include four HDMI sockets, three USB sockets, optical and headphone outputs. You'll find the Android TV operating system with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video both on board, in 4K and with Dolby Vision HDR on applicable content, as are Hulu, HBO Now and Showtime Anytime. Google Play Movies & TV is here, too.

In terms of the latest HDR picture technology, the A9G supports HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision, plus Netflix Calibrated Mode and IMAX Enhanced. It's a feature-packed TV.

All told, the A9G is a brilliant TV, delivering with impressively authentic colors, great detail and steady motion handling, and providing one of the best audio performances of any TV you can currently buy.