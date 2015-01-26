Available in black or silver finishes, the HDJ-2000MK2s sport a 38 μm-thick diaphragm, 50mm-drivers and precision-rolled voice coil to deliver a frequency response of 5Hz to 30,000Hz.

This, says Pioneer, makes these headphones ideal for dance music and gives them a capacity of 3,500mW of input. Low-volume air chambers, meanwhile, aim to offer "maximum insulation".

MORE: Pioneer introduces HRM-7 studio monitor headphones

Comfort has also been at the forefront of Pioneer's thoughts when designing the HDJ-2000MK2s – a lightweight magnesium alloy has been used in the headband to reduce pressure on your head.

Soft synthetic leather and "low-rebound urethane memory foam" have been used in the earcups too, with each ear cup able to swivel 90-degrees to support "various styles of monitoring".

The headphones come with a custom-designed hard carry case and two cables: a 1.6m straight cable and a 1.2m curled cord. There's also a 6.3mm gold-plated stereo plug adapter.

MORE: Best headphones to buy in 2015