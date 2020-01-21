Philips' latest sports headphones are self-cleaning and skin-cooling

Philips has launched a new range of sports headphones with a couple of major twists.

First up are the skin-cooling SH402 on-ear headphones. These wireless headphones use a special cooling gel in each earpad - Philips claims they can help reduce your skin's temperature by three to five degrees Celcius which could go some way to help you stop feeling all hot and bothered during your workout.

The SH402s are a flat-folding, portable design and are IPX4 splash and sweat resistant. Battery life is a claimed 20 hours with a ten-minute fast charge supposedly good for two hours playback.

(Image credit: Philips)

Next up are the self-cleaning Philips ST702 true wireless earbuds (pictured above). The fact they come with their own charging case is nothing unusual, but this particular case also cleans them using UV light. You get six-hour battery life as standard, plus another 12 courtesy of the case. A 15-minute fast charge should inject them with one and a half hours of playtime. The ST702 in-ears are also IPX5 waterproof and sweat-proof, use 6mm drivers and include touch controls for tending to music and calls.

(Image credit: Philips)

Lastly, we have the Philips SN503, a more traditional pair of wireless sports headphones with a cable running between the earpieces. These have a built-in heart rate monitor (Philips claims it's the world's smallest), compatible with a wide range of running apps, including Apple Health Kit, Google Fit, Polar Beat and Runtastic. These boast six-hour battery life and are also IPX5 waterproof and sweat-proof. A 15-minute fast charge should put an extra hour of battery life in the tank.

Pricing and availability for the Philips SH402, ST702 and SN503 are still to be confirmed.

