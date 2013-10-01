Peachtree Audio is making a bold claim for its new £1250 nova125 Class D digital amp, DAC and headphone amp: "our aim is to deliver a sonic performance equal to the world's best CD players from a PC, smartphone or streaming device."

We'll have to wait for a full review to test the veracity of that statement, but in the meantime we can tell you more about the product. It's a step up from the decco65 model, and combines a digital amp and upsampling ESS Sabre 24-bit/192kHz digital-to-analogue converter with a more traditional valve buffer preamp.

The Peachtree nova125 is designed to work seamlessly with Sonos and Apple devices and includes Apple AirPlay compatibility. Peachtree says it can enhance any digital source, from MP3 files to full-fat hi-res audio, on a computer, Apple TV, music server, internet radio or music streaming services.

The valve buffer uses a stereo triode 6N1P to smooth the harsh digital edge found on some poor recordings and compressed audio. It can be switched on or off from the remote control, depending on the quality of the material you're listening to.

The amplifier is rated at 125W per channel into 8 Ohms. The built-in headphone amp runs through the tube stage.

There are two versions available: one in gloss black, at £1249, and rosewood or cherry finishes at £1299. Bespoke colour options are available on request. The Peachtree nova125 is distributed in the UK by Anthem AV Solutions.

By Andy Clough

