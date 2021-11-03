Optoma unveils UHZ50 entry-level 4K laser projector

The Optoma UHZ50 is looking to dismantle the preconception that 4K laser projectors have to be expensive, and, as the company's most affordable traditional format projector to date, it certainly deserves some attention.

The UHZ50 slots in just beneath the brighter UHZ65LV – a 4K HDR machine that we rated at four stars in our Optoma UHZ65LV review – but, while the latter comes in at £3299 ($5999), the newly-launched former is a whole lot more achievable at £2499 ($2799).

The Optoma UHZ50 is single-chip DLP projector powered by one of Optoma's DuraCore lasers. It benefits from 3000 lumens of light output with a life span of up to 30,000 hours.

The UHZ50 produces its 4K on-screen image with a 1080p projector panel and the company's True 4K pixel-shifting technology that rapidly alternates the position of the chip to fill the picture with a full 3840 x 2160 resolution.

The light is focused through a 1.3x zoom manual lens which features a vertical +10 per cent shift and a throw ratio of 1.21:1 - 1.59:1. There is also keystone correction and warp control to help get the picture to fit your screen and installation position.

Optoma has fitted the UHZ50 with three HDMI 2.0 sockets (including one with eARC) and USB sockets for local media playback too. Your other output audio options are through a 3.5mm socket or an S/PDIF but there are also 2 x 10W integrated speakers to lean on as well.

Despite the lack of HDMI 2.1 tech, Optoma has positioned this as a good projector for gaming with its up-to 300in screen size, and claims an ultra-low input lag. That's rated at 4.2ms for 1080p gaming at up to 240Hz, with a 16.7ms response time at 4K 60Hz. It supports both HDR10 and HLG, and features a motion processing system too.

Even without an HDMI-attachable content source, the UHZ50 still has you covered. It includes a built-in smart platform with a selection of streaming apps and services. You can also cast content from your mobile too, although we would imagine that combining this projector with a dedicated media streamer will deliver a more complete and easy to use experience.

It's available to buy in the coming weeks.

