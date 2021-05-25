Oppo Enco Air earbuds: the new AirPods rival that costs just £69

Smart device and audio specialist Oppo is today launching two new additions – the Enco Air true wireless earbuds and an Oppo 46mm wi-fi smartwatch.

The Chinese brand has expanded its wireless headphone offering to include the Oppo Enco Air earbuds, which promise to combine "lightning-fast Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity with an ergonomic and lightweight design" – a design that's clearly aimed squarely at the best AirPods alternative market but with a clever translucent-lidded case (so you'll always know they're actually in there).

(Image credit: Oppo)

The Oppo Enco Air earbuds come with a Vocal Enhancement mode as standard. Under the bonnet there's a 12mm dynamic driver with dedicated bass duct in tow, thus promising deep bass and clear highs, plus a dynamic, real-time algorithm to adjust signal – which should allow those voices to stand out from the instrumental.

In terms of stamina, Oppo says the earbuds feature a battery with fast charging that allows up to four hours play from the buds on just a single, 10-minute charge – that is efficient – and 24 hours of total battery life.

Aside from the audio tech, the Enco Air earbuds have also been thoughtfully designed for comfort. The company says that the design (weighing in at only 4g per earpiece) has been user-tested on over 400 different ear shapes to ensure a perfect fit for all customers. This, combined with an IPX4 splash-resistance rating, makes them an interesting budget proposition on paper.

(Image credit: Oppo)

The Oppo 46mm Smart Watch, powered with Wear OS by Google, features a 1.9 inch AMOLED display plus the full suite of Google apps and services – including Google Pay and Google Maps. The AI watch-face design can synchronise to match any outfit thanks to the HeyTap Health app and, with a wide range of wrist strap colours available, it’s never been easier to switch styles. Regarding the frame, Oppo says the 46mm WiFi Watch has been sculpted in a 6,000 series aluminium alloy and is available in a Black finish.

Through Google FitTM1, the wearable enables access to reams of tracked exercises in addition to its key, wrist-based five-minute workouts with voice coaching. With a summer out of lockdown on the horizon, Oppo promises its 46mm WiFi Watch will take the sting out of training and help keep you fit on-the-move. For those out from morning until night, the Watch VOOC Flash Charging allows users to build up 16 hours of power from just one, 15-minute fast charge too.

Ready for prices? The Oppo Enco Air true wireless headphones are available now in a choice of white, black or light blue, for £69 (around $98 or AU$126, although those prices are unconfirmed) and the Oppo 46mm Smart Watch is also available from Oppo's e-store or Amazon, for £279 (around $395 or AU$510).

MORE:

See our pick of the best cheap wireless earbuds under £100

Slightly stretchier budget? These are the best wireless earbuds 2021

Need noise cancelling? Here's our summary of the best noise cancelling earbuds 2021