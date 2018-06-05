In April, Oppo stunned the industry by announcing it is closing its hi-fi and AV doors this summer.

What that means, most crucially, is it's soon to end production of premium 4K Blu-ray players - a market it has largely dominated with its UDP-203 and UDP-205 models.

While the company promised firmware will continue to be maintained (by a third-party company in the long term), it was uncertain whether the 4K players would get the long-promised Dolby Vision update recquired to play ball with Sony's Vision-compatible TVs.

Well, it looks as though owners of an Oppo player and Sony TV needn’t fret, as the update 60-0601B bringing the HDR format onboard the 203 and 205 is due to roll out ‘in a day or two’, sources have told Forbes. When available, the update will supposedly be available here.

The forthcoming Vision support will mean the Oppo players can now play the Dolby Vision HDR layer on select 4K Blu-ray discs such as John Wick: Chapter Two and Paddington 2, on Vision-compatible Sony TVs.

Currently that's only been possible on LG's Vision TVs. The Oppo players are joined by several 4K HDR Blu-ray players that also support Vision, including the Cambridge CXUHD, Sony UBP-X700 and LG UP970, as well as the Apple TV 4K and Google Chromecast Ultra video streamers.

