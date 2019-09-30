OnePlus QLED TVs support Dolby Atmos, Vision and HDR10+

Smartphone maker OnePlus announced that it was planning to expand into the TV market back in 2017. Finally, after a lot of hype, the Chinese brand has unveiled its debut TVs, the OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 Pro. Question is, has it been worth the wait?

Both models are 4K HDR 55-inch sets with fully fledged support for Dolby Atmos as well as Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HDR10+. Splash out on the pricier Q1 Pro and you'll be rewarded with a built-in 50-watt soundbar that slides down from the bottom of the screen. The eight-speaker module features two woofers, four full-range drivers and three tweeters.

Given the nature of this crowded market, OnePlus is hoping its 'unique' designs will win over consumers. Both models incorporate ultra-thin bezels, which, the firm claims, result in '97 per cent screen real estate'.

As you'd expect, OnePlus is also promising 'seamless integration' with its smartphones. OnePlus handsets double as an additional remote and along with Android TV, OnePlus has also included OxygenPlay, the company’s cross-service app for discovering content to watch.

Voice control is supported courtesy of built-in Google Assistant and compatibility with Alexa devices. You get Chromecast for mirroring a smartphone's screen on the TV's display, too.

OnePlus has also given the remote some design love. The sleek, aluminium controller resembles an Apple TV remote and features a dedicated Amazon Prime Video shortcut button. There's no support for Netflix but OnePlus says it's hoping to become Netflix certified by the end of the year.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Both models feature four HDMI ports, three USB ports, one optical port, one composite port and an Ethernet port. Wireless connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0 and 2.4GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi support. Want to hang the TV on the wall? A Vesa mount is included.

Tempted? Both TVs are currently available in India, where you can pick up a Q1 for £800 and a Q1 Pro for £1,150. There's no word on pricing or availability for either US or European markets, but we'll bring you that news as soon as it breaks.

