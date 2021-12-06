One of Google's TV's most highly anticipated features has been delayed

Personalised user profiles were supposed to launch on Google TV in November, but that's now been pushed back to the rather vague "in the coming months", according to a Google spokesperson (via 9to5Google).

Profiles will let multiple users have accounts on the same Google TV device. Each user profile will have their own home screen layout complete with personalised recommendations. That means an end to being served recommendations based on your child's/roommate's/sibling's/partner's viewing habits.

At the same time, all users will have access to the same apps and streaming services.

But there is some good news for Google TV users – the Ambient Mode cards have started rolling out now. These offer contextual information like photos, weather reports, sports scores and more, all based on your profile.

Ambient Mode cards are currently accessible to a small number of users in the US, according to Google. Expect them to roll out more widely imminently.

Google TV is the latest TV operating system from Google. It's available on some Sony TVs, the Google Chromecast with Google TV streaming dongle and select other devices.

