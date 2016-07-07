Now TV is giving customers the ultimate flexibility when it comes to choosing TV, broadband and call packages.

The new Now TV Combo packages let you choose one of Now TV’s passes: Entertainment, Movies, Sports or Kids, and then add unlimited broadband from 17mbps to 76mbps speeds and a call package.

All combo packages come with the new Now TV Smart Box, which features several upgrades over the standard Now TV box, most notably a TV tuner, and comes with a new router. The new Now TV Smart Box is available to buy now, on its own, for £40.

The Now TV Smart Box combines live Freeview channels with access to Sky's pay-tv and catch-up services. It comes with a new interface that directs you towards channels, shows and movies relevant to the pass that you’re subscribed to and provides recommended content based on your viewing habits.

The box, which has been developed by Roku, doesn't offer 4K compatibility and there's no access to Netflix or Amazon Video apps.

We're about to grab some hands-on time with the new box, so stay tuned for our first impressions.

Also new are Combo packages, which combine TV with broadband and phone. The cheapest comprises the Entertainment pass, 17mbps unlimited broadband and pay as you use calls, and will cost £9.99 per month plus £17.99 line rental.

Packages go up to £51.99 for the Sky Sports Month pass with up to 76mbps Super Fibre broadband. All packages require a £17.99 line rental on top of the combo price.

Up to 17mbps broadband requires a one-off £40 set-up fee while the two fibre options require a £50 set up fee.

You can swap between Sky packages as and when you want, whether that's upping your broadband speed or switching from the Entertainment pass to the Movies pass.

Gidon Katz, managing director of Now TV, said: “We know people want the freedom and control of a no-strings relationship when it comes to choosing their TV, broadband and call package, so the Now TV Combo is the product and service they deserve.”

You can compare packages and order your Now TV Combo and Now TV Smart Box through Sky's Now TV website.

