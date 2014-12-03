The 10 "precision-tuned" drivers include: a pair of bass drivers, a pair of mid-frequency drivers, a pair of mid-/high-frequency drivers, and a pair of high-frequency drivers; you'll also find two super-high-frequency drivers as part of the K10s, which comes with a four-way design and a detachable cable with two-pin configuration.

The K10s have been developed using acrylic with gold-plated pentalobe screws, with a crush-proof Storm Box carrying case and 12 pairs of ear tips included.

A Noble Audio spokesperson said: "The K10 is a 10-armature IEM of unrivalled quality and performance. It is a low- impedance four-way design with 10 drivers working in perfect unison.

"The K10’s advanced driver array delivers a highly-coherent presentation across a wide frequency range and delivers the best-ever performance from a portable IEM product."

