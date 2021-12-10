Naim brings Tidal Connect to Mu-so wireless speakers

The latest Naim Mu-so family of wireless speakers now has another weapon in its streaming arsenal: Tidal Connect. Thanks to a free software update rolling out now, the Mu-so 2 and Mu-so Qb 2 all-in-one music systems can stream Tidal's catalogue directly from within the Tidal app without having to go through the Naim app.

If you want to keep streaming Tidal as before, though, you can still just fire up the Naim app.

Available now inside the Naim app, the latest firmware update is version 4.3. As well as the standard second-generation Mu-so speakers, it's also heading to the Mu-so Wood Edition (pictured) and Mu-so for Bentley Special Edition.

This brings the Mu-so range in line with Naim's Uniti family of streamers and music systems, which already support Tidal Connect.

Tidal Connect is an included feature for all Tidal subscribers. If you're not one of them, you can bag a free 90-day trial when you buy a compatible Naim streamer.

