A more powerful motor system for the drive unit, a re-designed damping system for the driver surround, a 50 per cent larger cabinet and a new coupling to the stand are key among the improvements made to Eclipse's flagship 'Time Domain' speaker.

Eclipse, part of the Fujitsu-Ten group, says the modifications bring improved transient response, better spacial imaging and an ability to go louder without distortion.

Available in silver or black, the TD712zMK2 can be used as a stereo pair or in a multichannel configuration for home cinema duties. A matching subwoofer is also available.

The speakers are made fom a combination of steel, zinc and aluminium and cost £5300 a pair.

