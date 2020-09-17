Trending

Moon introduces 'Millesime Red' 40th Anniversary Edition System

By

The system comprises Moon's 680D streaming DAC and 600i v2 integrated amplifier

(Image credit: Moon)

Moon is marking its 40th birthday the best way it knows how – by creating a gorgeous, limited-edition anniversary system. The Moon Anniversary Edition, of which just 40 are available, comprises the 680D streaming DAC and 600i v2 integrated amplifier. 

Both are finished in a – in our opinion, strikingly elegant – Millesime Red colourway, which harks back to the company's initial styling during its 1980 genesis. Each system is decorated with a commemorative rose gold plate, which is embossed with the Moon logo and individual serial number.

The system comes with a colour-matched remote control, a rose gold Moon bridge, and a full set of power, XLR and Simlink cables. It's all packaged in a custom-made steel and wood box, just to remind the owner of their £29,500 outlay.

(Image credit: Moon)

(Image credit: Moon)

For those not well versed in Moon's catalogue, the Moon 806D streaming DAC (£8900 for the non-anniversary edition) is a well-featured source, offering an array of music services (courtesy of Moon's MiND 2 streaming module), Bluetooth aptX, hi-res physical connectivity, and support for Roon and MQA.

The Moon 600i v2 amp (£7800 in its standard guise), meanwhile, is a 125-watts-per-channel design, with its preamplifier section drawing heavily on the brand's reference 850P preamp. It sports both RCA and XLR inputs, not to mention a volume dial with no fewer than 530 steps.

