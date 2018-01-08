True wireless earbuds are all the rage, so we expect to see plenty of new models revealed at this year's CES. And Monster has delivered, with two new pairs of wire-free earphones.

The models fall under the new Monster AirLinks range, and come with voice control, RF connectivity, charging cases, and a $20 insurance policy to replace a lost earbud.

The AirLinks Elements aim to blend audio performance and "high-fashion", though we're not sure we're prepared to make a judgement on the latter. Naturally Monster thinks they sound the part, while a charging case designed like a jewellery box and an earbud design inspired by diamonds takes care of the fashion bit.

If you're more about function than form, and want something for the gym or running, then the AirLinks iSport may be more your bag. They're sweat- and water-resistant, and presumably have a more functional case.

Both sets of buds promise four hours of playtime per charge, claiming up to 16 hours of playback when both the earbuds and case are fully-charged (we're assuming the case delivers three full charges).

Launched at CES 2018, the AirLinks Elements come with a $249.95 price tag, while the AirLinks iSport will cost $199.95.

There is plenty more from Monster at CES, particularly in the form of two new portable speaker ranges. The Monster SuperStar series features four new speakers and claims to be the first portable range to sport voice control - Monster's own MonsterTalk voice control, no less.

The models - S100, S200, S300 and S400 - range in price from $60 to $200, so are at the affordable end of the speaker spectrum. Some models can be paired together, while all have voice control of your music, including Spotify and Tidal.

The larger Monster Blaster range has been expanded with the Blaster Black ($349), Blaster S ($299) and - wait for it - the Ravebox Plus, which promises lasers and strobes to accompany your tunes. We look forward to seeing and hearing that one...

Monster also announced its move into in-car audio, revealing the Volkswagen R project - the car and system is set to be revealed later this week.

