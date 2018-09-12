Mitchell & Johnson teased its upcoming flagship 800 Series of hi-fi products earlier this year at the Bristol Sound & Vision Show 2018.

Now officially launching, the flagship series comprises the S800 pre-amplifier and S815 power amp, with a matching CD player also in the works for November.

Both the existing 800 Series and all future Mitchell & Johnson ranges are designed, engineered and hand-built in the UK – it’s a notable move for Mitchell & Johnson, who has made considerable effort to move its operation ‘back home’ from overseas production.

The S800 pre-amp is a well-specified, digital-friendly machine, featuring three optical and coaxial inputs apiece, and an asynchronous USB input that supports PCM files up to 24-bit/192kHz.

Five unbalanced RCA inputs, a balanced XLR socket and a phono stage (equipped with a switchable low-frequency filter and including both MM and MC options) cater for analogue sources.

There's also a recording loop, subwoofer and 6.35mm headphone outputs, and completing the connectivity list are XLR balanced outputs – which Mitchell & Johnson would no doubt suggest you to connect to the S815 power amp’s XLR inputs.

Speaking of which, the S815 delivers 150 watts (into 8 ohms) through its Class A/B output stage, and features line outputs for bi-amping and two sets of speaker terminals for bi-wiring. RCA and XLR inputs feature, and we rather like the illuminated volume metres for each channel on the display.

The amplifiers cost £1299 each, and are available now in brushed silver or black finishes.

