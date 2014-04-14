US tech giant Microsoft has confirmed the UK launch date for the Surface 2 4G – the latest version of its Surface 2 tablet that'll set you back an anticipated £539.

Now available to pre-order through the Microsoft Store, the device hits the shelves on 8th May and comes with mobile broadband and wi-fi connectivity options.

Features of the new Surface 2 4G include Xbox Music, the Windows RT 8.1 operating system and a NVIDIA Tegra 4 processor, which Microsoft says will make apps run faster.

Meanwhile, the tablet will boast a 10.6-inch ClearType Full HD display rendering 1080p video and a dual-angle kickstand. It'll weigh just 10g more than its predecessor.

New customers are being offered Skype calls to landlines in 60 countries and unlimited Skype wi-fi at 2 million hotspots worldwide for a year, plus 200 GB of free OneDrive storage for two years.

You'll be able to get your hands on the new Surface 2 4G from high street retailers such as selected Dixons' stores, as well as online.

by Pete Hayman

