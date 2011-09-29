Joining the Meridian range is this, the DSP3300, its most compact active speaker to date.

Designed for use in a range of Meridian Digital Theatre systems, it uses similar electronics and drive unit technology to the DSP3200, but in a more conventional cabinet design.

The DSP3300 is a two-way, digital active loudspeaker which can be used singly as a centre speaker, or for the main front or surround channels in a home cinema set-up.

Sold as a single unit for £2250, the Meridian DSP3300 is available in white or black gloss.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook