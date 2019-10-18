Master & Dynamic enters sporty true wireless buds market with MW07 GO

New York-based audio brand Master & Dynamic is known for pushing the boundaries of premium design (see: concrete wireless speaker), and now it's launched rather interesting-looking sporty true wireless buds.

The MW07 GO are Master & Dynamic's second pair of that kind, and are pitched at those with an active lifestyle with their IPX6-rated water-resistant construction, meaning they are impervious to droplets of sweat and rain.

Since concrete isn't the kind of material you'd want to wear, Master & Dynamic has gone with TR90, an ultra-strong composite typically used for sporty eyewear. Consequently, each bud weighs a featherlight 7.4g. Inside each unit is a custom 10mm Beryllium driver, which the company claims will "deliver rich, expansive sound."

Bluetooth connectivity is aptX flavoured. Battery life is a decent 10 hours, which is comparable with other class-leaders such as the Beats Powerbeats Pro, but you also get a charging case that boost total listening time to 22 hours. The fast-charging function is impressive: a 15 minute charge returns 5 hours of playtime.

Not content with launching just one new product, the firm also took the wraps off its second-gen MW07, the MW07 PLUS. They offer three times the battery life of the first generation 'buds (a total of 40 hours with the charging case) and come in a choice of fashion-forward finishes including tortoiseshell acetate.

Both models are on sale now. The GO comes in at £179, while the chunkier PLUS will set you back £279.

