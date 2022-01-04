Mark Levinson goes all out with its first-ever headphones, the wireless ANC No.5909

Mark Levinson has released its first-ever wireless headphones, the No.5909, marking a departure for a company synonymous with high-end hi-fi systems.

Designed to provide audiophiles with a comfortable, stylish listening experience, the frame of the No.5909 is constructed from lightweight anodised aluminium with metallic painted ear cups, while the headband and replaceable ear cushions are made from leather.

Each earcup houses a 40mm Beryllium-coated driver that's been tuned to the Harman Curve – an acoustic response developed by the US audio brand to provide headphone listeners with the ‘most preferable’ sonic signature.

Named in line with Mark Levinson's hi-fi components, the No.5909 deliver up to 34 hours of standard playback or 30 hours with adaptive active noise-cancellation turned on. A quick 15 minutes of charging via USB-C can yield six hours of music, too. A third noise-cancelling mode, 'Ambient Aware', allows listeners the option to hear more of their surroundings, and a four-microphone array with ‘Smart Wind Adaption’ is on board to help keep phone calls crystal clear.

For wireless playback, there’s support for Bluetooth 5.1 technology with LDAC, AAC, and aptX, while for hard-wired listening, USB-C to 3.5mm audio cables are included, as are jack and mini-jack adaptors.

The Mark Levinson No.5909 headphones are available in Pearl Black, Ice Pewter and Radiant Red finishes in the US from today, priced at – hold your breath – £1000 ($999, approx AU$1384). Yes, that almost makes the Apple AirPods Max seem like a bargain. Could they be the best-sounding wireless noise-cancellers yet? We hope to find out soon.

