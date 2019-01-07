Mark Levinson 5000 Series stereo amplifiers arrive at CES 2019

The No.5805 and No.5802 both weigh in with 125 watts per channel and feature one inch thick bead-blasted, black-anodised front panels, and Mark Levinson's iconic hourglass control knobs. Each amp comes with its own specially designed 5000 Series remote.

"Proudly designed, engineered and precision crafted in the USA, the 5000 Series looks great, sounds amazing and is redefining performance expectations" said Jim Garrett, Senior Director, Product Strategy & Planning, Harman Luxury Audio.

At the heart of the No.5805 is patent-pending, fully discrete, direct-coupled, dual-monaural line-level preamp circuitry.

There's a trio of line-level inputs (one balanced XLR and two single-ended). The amplifier's Main Drive headphone output has a specially designed preamp output stage to help get the most from your headphones.

The amp also includes a brand new MM/MC phono stage design with selectable gain levels and infrasonic filters, plus rear panel capacitive and resistive loading settings.

Inside the chassis you'll find Mark Levinson's Precision Link II DAC which uses the latest generation 32-bit ESS Sabre DAC.

There's a choice of four digital inputs: one coaxial, two optical and an asynchronous USB which will can support up to 32-bit/192kHz and up to DSD 5.6 files. The No.5802 can also decode and playback MQA files natively.

The No.5802 integrated amplifier is an all-digital design which uses the same internal DAC as the No.5805. In addition to the digital inputs mentioned above, this model gets an extra coaxial digital input and an AES digital socket. It also includes MQA playback and support for aptX HD Bluetooth.

The No.5805 and No.5802 are due to go on sale in the first quarter of 2019 for $8500 and $7000 respectively.

