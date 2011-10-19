Denon and Marantz are offering free AirPlay upgrades for compatible products until the end of the year, and to mark the offer are joining forces to run a two-day AirPlay workshop at this weekend's Manchester show.

The AirPlay clinic will run on both days of the show in the Holbein Lobby, and the two brands will have their complete ranges of AirPlay-equipped models, including the new Denon DNP-720AE streamer, on display.

There will also be experts on hand to deliver advice and run live demonstrations, and explain how present and future owners of compatible equipment can get the AirPlay upgrade.

Denon's free upgrade is available for three receivers – the AVR-4311, AVR-3311 and the 100th Anniversary Collection model AVR-A100 – as well as the CEOL and CEOL Noir network music systems.

The Marantz upgrade covers the Melody Media (M-CR603) network CD receiver, the NA7004 network audio player, the SR7005 AV receiver and the AV7005 AV processor/preamp.

AirPlay is also available 'out of the box' on the Marantz NR1602, SR5006 and SR6006 AV receivers.

