Update 17.10.10

B&W's new CM8 floorstanding speakers are on demo here at Manchester, and you can find out more about them in our video news report.

Published 22.09.10

Bowers & Wilkins has added a new slimline floorstanding speaker to its CM Series. Selling for £1250 a pair and available in four finishes, the CM8 is designed to offer many of the benefits of the CM9, but in a smaller package. In fact, the company says it has a similar footprint to the CM1 bookshelf speaker.



Standing 96cm tall and just 16.5cm wide, the new model replaces the long-running CM7. It uses a 25mm aluminium dome tweeter, a 13cm woven Kevlar FST midrange driver, and a pair of 13cm paper/Kevlar cone bass units.



A true three-way design, the CM8 uses minimalist first-order crossovers, and B&W says the use of longer voice coils and larger magnets than those used in the 600 Series allows greater punch and attack, with less distortion.



The speakers will be available in gloss white or black, plus rosenut and wenge wood finishes, when they hit the shops in November.



Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Whathifi.com is also on Facebook