Mackie expands MP Series pro in-ears to include three multiple-driver models

Washington-based audio brand and professional muso favourite, Mackie, has just expanded its MP Series professional in-ear monitors, adding the new MP-320, MP-360, and MP-460 IEMs to the current lineup (which comprises the MP-120, MP-220, and MP-240).

The expansion also adds Bluetooth capabilities to the entire MP Series, thanks to the new MP-BTA Bluetooth Adapter, available as an accessory or bundled with the MP-120, MP-220, and MP-240.

The main aesthetic difference in the trio of new in-ears is the clear plastic enclosures, meaning you can see much of the exciting innards packed inside.

On that note, the MP-320 features a triple dynamic driver design, which Mackie says permits "superior musical separation and nuance with plenty of low-frequency response and exceptional clarity in the mid and high frequencies".

The MP-360 and MP-460 in-ears, meanwhile, feature balanced armature drivers by pro audio specialist Knowles.

Like the MP-320, the MP-360 boasts three drivers per earpiece, using a triple balanced armature setup. MP-460 in-ear monitors (main photo) up the driver count one more per bud, with a quad Knowles balanced-armature design. This model uses a dual woofer for bass presence, combined with a midrange driver and tweeter.

All three new in-ear monitors employ a three-way crossover that promises to ensure a balanced sound across the entire 20 Hz to 20 kHz frequency range.

An over-ear cable design should keep the MP Series monitors securely in your ears and the cables behind your head, for uninterrupted performance. The new models also feature ergonomically molded enclosures and come with four different types of ear tips – foam, silicone, wide-bore silicone, and triple flange, each available in small, medium and large sizes for maximum comfort and fit.

The detachable, "audiophile-grade" cables are shielded, internally braided and equipped with swivelling, detachable MMCX connectors for easy wearing and flexibility. Mackie MP Series in-ear monitors also come with a hard case and a gold-plated 1/8-inch to 1/4-inch adapter (that's 3.5mm to 6.35mm for those of us who think in millimetres when it comes to headphone jacks).

With the new MP-BTA Bluetooth adapter, Mackie assures users that its MP in-ear monitors can also double as wireless monitors. The adapter pairs with any Bluetooth-enabled device and its Bluetooth 5.0 technology should ensure good range and reliability. The in-line mic and controls bring call-handling and music playback control to the table as well, making the MP Series a versatile proposition for professional in-ear monitoring.

The Mackie MP-BTA Bleutooth adapter is available now, priced at £88/$100 (approx. AU$140).

The Mackie MP-320 in-ears are available now, priced at £264/$300 (approx. AU$420).

The Mackie MP-360 in-ears are available for £353 in the UK or for pre-order, priced at $400, in the US (approx AU$560).

The Mackie MP-460 in-ears are available now for £441 in the UK, or for pre-order in the US, priced $500 (approx. AU$701).

We can't vouch for the driver integration and sonic transparency just yet, but wear them and you'll certainly look every inch the professional...

