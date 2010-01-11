Between now and February 23, anyone buying one of the company's digital music players will get extras worth up to £2300, with buyers of the Klimax DS getting all of the company's Studio Master recordings, a 1TB RipNAS ripping drive, and £150 of Linn downloads.

The product will also be registered for a free extended warranty, giving a total of five years' cover.

Buy a Linn Akurate and you get 50 Studio Master albums, a 1TB QNAP NAS, £150 of downloads and the extended warranty, worth a total of £1350.

Buyers of the Majik DS or Majik DS-I, reviewed in the current issue of WHFSV, receive 20 Studio Master albums, a 320GB external USB drive, the downloads and the warranty, worth £575.

