Light Speaker is a lantern-like portable speaker made to resemble a real flame

Ever wondered whether your campfire, bath-side candles or reading light could double as your speaker? Now, they can, thanks to Stockholm-based modular electronics brand, Transparent – a firm noted for previously launching a speaker that really is transparent. The company has launched a Kickstarter campaign for its latest home audio innovation, the Light Speaker: a "pioneering, lantern-like portable speaker meticulously crafted to resemble a real flame and even react to music".

The Light Speaker is the brand’s first-ever portable Bluetooth speaker and it has been painstakingly designed to evoke the look and feel of a real flame – from the light temperature and brightness, right through to the characteristics of its movements. There's no actual fire involved though – it's achieved with a vibrating bass-and-light element that sits at the base of the speaker and subtly glimmers and glows in response to the music.

It has two separate knobs, one for light, one for volume. As you turn up the brightness, the light appearance goes from the subtle burning of coals (don't worry, it doesn't require any coal) to a living candle, and all the way up to a bright natural light – with a light temperature of around 3500 kelvin.

(Image credit: Transparent)

The speaker – which looks for all the world like a traditional outdoor lantern – is crafted using high quality borosilicate glass and aluminium grills. This provides a sturdy aesthetic and an IPX2 weather rating, meaning it's suited for both indoor and outdoor use. You'll also get 10 hours of battery life and a detachable handle for easy transportation.

Despite its portable size, the Light Speaker promises an open, omnidirectional sound, with a 5W power output, a 2.5-in full range driver and passive 3-in radiator.

The Light Speaker also features the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology, which includes dual speaker wireless streaming – meaning you can easily connect two speakers in stereo mode. (Imagine: the candles beside your bath could now be stereo speakers.)

(Image credit: Transparent Sound)

Once available, the Light Speaker will retail for £290 ($370) but if you head over to the Kickstarter campaign, an early-bird pledge of $230 or more (around £173) will get you a Light Speaker with a sizeable $140 saving on the RRP – be quick though, this particular deal is running out.

At the time of writing, the project has received pledges of £79,360, from 375 backers, more than doubling its goal of £32,996 – and that's with 42 days left to go! Pledge, and you can expect to receive your Light Speaker in April 2021, just in time for camping season...

